8 creative ways to use dried lemon in your cooking

May 12, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Here is a list of eight creative ways you can use the dried lemon in your cooking.
Dried lemon slices or peels can be added to hot or iced tea for a refreshing citrus flavor.
Grind dried lemon slices or peels into a powder for use in spice rubs, seasonings, or as an instant lemonade base.
Add dried lemon slices or zest to cakes, cookies, muffins, or other baked items for a citrusy flavor.
Use dried lemon slices or powder to add a tangy flavor to soups, stews, stews, or marinades.
Rehydrate dried lemon slices and combine with sugar and water for a refreshing homemade lemonade.
Garnish cocktails or mocktails with dried lemon slices for a citrusy aroma and visual appeal.
Add dried lemon slices or zest to desserts like tarts, cakes, or ice cream for a flavorful twist.
Rub dried lemon zest into sugar to create a flavorful and fragrant sweetener for baking.