May 12, 2025, 01:42 PM IST

8 creative ways to use dried lemon in your cooking

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight creative ways you can use the dried lemon in your cooking.

Dried lemon slices or peels can be added to hot or iced tea for a refreshing citrus flavor.

Infuse Tea

Grind dried lemon slices or peels into a powder for use in spice rubs, seasonings, or as an instant lemonade base.

Create Lemon Powder

Add dried lemon slices or zest to cakes, cookies, muffins, or other baked items for a citrusy flavor.

Flavor Baked Goods

Use dried lemon slices or powder to add a tangy flavor to soups, stews, stews, or marinades.

Add Sourness to Savory Dishes

Rehydrate dried lemon slices and combine with sugar and water for a refreshing homemade lemonade.

Create Lemonade

Garnish cocktails or mocktails with dried lemon slices for a citrusy aroma and visual appeal.

Enhance Cocktails and Mocktails

Add dried lemon slices or zest to desserts like tarts, cakes, or ice cream for a flavorful twist.

Use in Desserts

Rub dried lemon zest into sugar to create a flavorful and fragrant sweetener for baking.

Create Citrus Sugar

