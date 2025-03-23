Mar 23, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
8 countries where people live longest
Shivani Tiwari
A long and healthy life is a universal aspiration. Here are 8 countries recognized for their high life expectancy rates.
Hong Kong: Tops the list with an average life expectancy of 84 years, also known for its efficient healthcare system.
Japan: Known for its healthy diet, including fish, vegetables, and rice and boasts one of the longest life expectancies in the world.
South Korea: With an advanced healthcare system that emphasizes preventive care. With a healthy diet and active lifestyle, the average life expectancy exceeds 84.4 years.
French Polynesia: With a life expectancy of more than 84.19 years.
Switzerland: With a high standard of living and access to quality healthcare, they also emphasise outdoor activities and a healthy lifestyle.
Australia: With an average lifestyle expectancy of 84 years.
Italy: With a Mediterranean diet and strong family bonds, emphasis on enjoying life and reducing stress.
Spain: People enjoy the Mediterranean diet here which is rich in olive oil, fruits, and vegetables. Emphasis on social connections and a relaxed lifestyle.
