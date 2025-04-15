8 cooling foods to soothe your gut this summer

Apr 15, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Here is a list of eight cooling foods that can help you keep gut cool and healthy.
Cucumbers are a hydrating food that is ideal for keeping your tummy at ease during a heat wave.
Watermelon is a refreshing fruit that is ideal for the summer season.
Yogurt contains probiotics that promote a healthy gut.
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps rehydrate the body and restore lost minerals.
Bananas can help with summer cases of diarrhoea by replenishing lost nutrients.
Kimchi is a fermented food that boosts the healthy flora in the gut.
Sauerkraut is a fermented cabbage that boosts the healthy flora in the gut.
Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are high in water content and essential nutrients.