8 collagen rich foods that can help you achieve glowing skin

Mar 18, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Want that healthy and glass skin then here are eight collagen rich foods that can help you boost collagen production and healthy skin.
Bovine-aka cattle-is one of the top sources of collagen on the market. And if you're looking for more collagen type I (the type of collagen that plays a big role in skin, hair and nail health), then beef bone broth is a worthy go-to because it's a great source of collagen type I.
There’s a reason why many collagen supplements are derived from chicken - it’s relatively high in the protein. If you’ve ever cut up a whole chicken, you’ve probably noticed how much connective tissue poultry contains. These tissues make chicken a rich source of dietary collagen.
Not unlike other animal sources of collagen, fish collagen is concentrated in the bones, skin and scales. So, if you're going the whole food route for collagen, choose a fish where you'll actually eat most or all of the fish, such as sardines.
Collagen type I is naturally concentrated in organs. Organ meat can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, from stirring it into stews or spreading pâté on crispy bread.
Collagen water, collagen lattes and collagen smoothies. Beverages with hydrolysed collagen are easily digested and well-absorbed in the body. But what is hydrolyzed collagen? It's a supplement form of collagen—aka smaller collagen molecules, called peptides, that have been extracted from their original source (chicken, beef, fish, etc.)
Pick your favourite-blueberries, raspberries, strawberries or blackberries. They're all a great way to add vitamin C to your diet, a nutrient that helps your body build collagen. Vitamin C is also a vitamin we must eat because our body doesn't make it naturally.
Another tasty, easy way to add vitamin C to your diet is broccoli. A cup of cooked or raw broccoli delivers about a full day's dose of vitamin C, which plays an essential role in building collagen.
Slathering on aloe vera gel is helpful when dealing with a sunburn, but consuming aloe is another way to receive benefits for our skin. A 2020 study published in The Journal of Dermatology found that low doses of aloe increased collagen content in the dermis layer of the skin (the middle layer).
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.