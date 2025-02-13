8 celebrity inspired snacks to help you lose weight 

Feb 13, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Celeb approved snacks for healthy weight lose
A low calories, protein-rich snack loaded with antioxidanrs that curb carvings, promote satiety and support weight loss.
A protein packed, fibre-rich snack with mixed sprouts, lemon and spices that boosts digeation and controls hunger and keeps you enegized while aiding weight loss naturally.
A gulten-free, protein-rich pancake made from gram flour, packed with fiber and essential nutrients.
A refreshing, electrolyte-rich drink that hydrates, boosts metabolism, aids digestion, and keeps you feeling light.
A protein rich, fiber-filled snack that stabilizes blood sugar prevents overeating, and provides long-lasting enegry.
A probiotic-rich snack that improves gut health enhances digestion, and provides protein and healthy fats to keep hunger pangs away while supoorting weight lose.
A light, fergemented snack made with gram flour, aiding digestion, boosting metabolism, and keeping you without unnecessary calories.
A nutrient-dense, low calorie soup loaded with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants that detoxifies promotes satiety, and helps in effective weight management.