Feb 13, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

8 celebrity inspired snacks to help you lose weight 

Monica Singh

Looking for tasty yet healthy snacks to shred extra pounds? Take inspiration from your favourite bollywood stars.

A low calories, protein-rich snack loaded with antioxidanrs that curb carvings, promote satiety and support weight loss.

Kareena Kapoor loves Makhana 

A protein packed, fibre-rich snack with mixed sprouts, lemon and spices that boosts digeation and controls hunger and keeps you enegized while aiding weight loss naturally.

Alia Bhatt's favourite sprout chaat

A gulten-free, protein-rich pancake made from gram flour, packed with fiber and essential nutrients.

Sara Ali Khan's love for besan chilla 

A refreshing, electrolyte-rich drink that hydrates, boosts metabolism, aids digestion, and keeps you feeling light.

Deepika Padokone's secreat hydration hack: Coconut water with chia seeds

A protein rich, fiber-filled snack that stabilizes blood sugar prevents overeating, and provides long-lasting enegry.

Shilpa Shetty loves roasted chana

A probiotic-rich snack that improves gut health enhances digestion, and provides protein and healthy fats to keep hunger pangs away while supoorting weight lose.

Malaika Arora's power snack: Greek yogurt with honey and nuts

A light, fergemented snack made with gram flour, aiding digestion, boosting metabolism, and keeping you without unnecessary calories.

Anushka Sharma's guilt-free snack: Steamed dhokla

A nutrient-dense, low calorie soup loaded with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants that detoxifies promotes satiety, and helps in effective weight management.

Priyanka Chopra's comfort bowl: Nutritious vegetable soup

