Feb 12, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
8 Bollywood celebrities who tied knot in Rajasthan
DNA WEB DESK
Rajasthan is renowned for its wedding venues. Here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who chose royal weddings in Rajasthan over foreign destinations.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Couple married in majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: They married in two ceremonies in the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha: The couple tied the knot at the stunning Leela Palace.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal: Couple enjoy their pre-wedding festivities at the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.
Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani: Couple tied knot at the majestic Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay: Couple tied the knot at Radisson Blu, Udaipur.
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev: They tied the knot at Deogarh Mahal, a 17th-century heritage property in Udaipur.
Next:
No soil needed: 6 indoor plants that can be grown in water
Click To More..