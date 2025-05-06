May 6, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

8 best drinks for intermittent fasting

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight best drinks for intermittent fasting that you can try.

Essential for hydration, especially during longer fasting periods.

Water

Can help suppress appetite and provide a boost of energy without adding calories.

Black Coffee

Black tea, green tea, and herbal teas (like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger) can be enjoyed without breaking a fast.

Unsweetened Tea

Calorie-free and can offer various flavors and potential health benefits.

Herbal Teas

Can add a refreshing taste to water and may help curb hunger cravings.

Lemon Water

A natural source of electrolytes that can help with hydration and energy during fasting.

Coconut Water

Some people find it helps with appetite and cravings.

Diluted Apple Cider Vinegar

Electrolyte water helps replenish essential minerals like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which can be lost during fasting periods.

Electrolyte water

