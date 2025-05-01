8 benefits of walking for 30 minutes daily

May 1, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Here is a detailed explanation of eight benefits of walking daily that you should know about.
Regular walking can reduce the risk of heart disease, improve circulation, and lower blood pressure.
Walking burns calories and can help you maintain a healthy weight.
Walking releases endorphins, which have mood-boosting effects, reducing stress and anxiety.
Walking helps build muscle strength and endurance, and also improves bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.
Walking can stimulate digestion and improve bowel movements.
Regular walking strengthens the immune system, making it more effective at fighting off infections.
Walking can improve memory, attention span, and overall cognitive function.
Studies show that people who walk regularly tend to live longer and have a lower risk of chronic diseases.