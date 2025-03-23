Mar 23, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Here are some truly amazing benefits of flexseed also known as alsi for hairs.
Flax seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for maintaining healthy hair. These essential fats help to nourish the hair follicles, promoting stronger and shinier hair. By including flax seeds in your diet or using flax seed oil, you can support your hair’s natural growth process.
One of the most celebrated benefits of flax seeds for hair is their ability to stimulate hair growth. Flax seed for hair growth contains lignans and fatty acids that support the health of hair follicles, enhancing the growth phase of the hair cycle. Regular consumption or topical application can lead to visibly thicker and longer hair.
Flax seeds are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce scalp inflammation-a common cause of hair loss. By alleviating inflammation and promoting a healthy scalp environment, flax seeds can help minimise hair thinning and loss.
The benefits of flax seeds for hair extend to scalp health as well. Flax seeds help to balance the scalp’s oil production, preventing dryness and flakiness. Regular use of flax seed oil or applying flax seed gel directly to the scalp can contribute to a healthier and more balanced scalp.
Flax seeds benefits for hair also include enhancing the shine and smoothness of your hair. The omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants in flax seeds help to seal moisture in the hair cuticle, resulting in glossy and frizz-free hair.
Flax seeds are a rich source of protein, which is essential for strengthening hair strands. Including flax seeds in your diet can provide the protein needed to reinforce hair structure, making your hair less prone to breakage and damage.
Flax seeds are excellent for hydration. The mucilage in flax seeds forms a gel-like substance when mixed with water, which can be used as a natural hair moisturiser. Applying flax seed gel to your hair can help lock in moisture, leaving your hair soft and hydrated.
The rich nutrient profile of flax seeds includes antioxidants and vitamins that help to protect hair from oxidative stress. This protection can delay premature greying and keep your hair looking youthful. Regular consumption of flax seeds can help maintain natural hair colour and vitality.