8 bedtime habits for better sleep
Shivani Tiwari
Cultivating healthy bedtime habits can significantly improve the quality of your sleep, allowing you to wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to conquer the world.
Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's natural sleep cycle.
Limit Screen Time Before Bed: A hormone that regulates sleep. Aim to disconnect from screens at least an hour before bedtime.
Establishing a Relaxing Bedtime Routine: By reading a book, practising relaxation techniques, and listening to calming music.
Avoid Caffeine and Heavy Meals Before Bed: Both caffeine and heavy meals can interfere with sleep.
Optimize Your Bedroom: Keep it dark, quiet, and cool. Use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out light
Get Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity can improve sleep quality, but avoid exercising too close to bedtime.
Avoid Alcohol Before Bed: Avoid consuming these substances in the evening as it disrupts your sleep pattern.
Use Comfortable Bedding: Invest in a comfortable mattress, pillows, and bedding.
