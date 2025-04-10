7 yoga poses which increase core strength

Apr 10, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
Sit on the floor, lift your legs off the ground, and balance on your sit bones. Extend your arms forward. This pose targets the abs and hip flexors.
A foundational pose that strengthens the entire core, shoulders, and arms. Engage your abs and keep your body in a straight line.
A variation of the plank that works your obliques. Balance on one hand and the side of your foot while keeping your body aligned.
Though it looks like a simple squat, it activates the core to maintain stability and posture.
Balancing on one leg with the torso and other leg extended parallel to the ground challenges the core muscles to stay upright.
An arm balance that heavily engages the core to help lift and support the body off the ground.