7 ways to remove Holi colours from your face

Mar 14, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Oil: Apply oil (coconut, olive, or baby oil) to your face, gently massage, and wipe with a soft cloth.
Milk: Soak a cotton ball in cold milk and gently wipe the color off.
Yogurt: Apply plain yogurt to your face, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse with water.
Lemon Juice: Mix lemon juice with a little water and apply it to your face. Rinse after a few minutes.
Baking Soda: Make a paste of baking soda and water and apply it to your face. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse.
Toothpaste: Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the colored areas and gently rub. Rinse with water.
Cucumber: Grate a cucumber and apply the juice to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash.
