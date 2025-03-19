Although neckline ageing can begin early, firm, youthful skin can be maintained with proper care. Simple skincare routines can have a significant impact. Here are 7 ways to avoid neckline ageing before the age of forty.
To maintain firm and supple skin, use a hydrating neck cream that contains peptides and hyaluronic acid.
Moisturise Daily
Use SPF 30 or higher to shield your neck from UV rays and avoid pigmentation, sagging, and wrinkles.
Apply Sunscreen
By keeping your head in line with your spine, you can prevent "tech neck" and minimise wrinkles and fine lines.
Maintain Good Posture
Eat foods high in collagen-boosting nutrients, healthy fats, and antioxidants.
Eat a Skin-Friendly Diet
Use collagen-boosting serums, vitamin C, and retinol to increase skin elasticity and stop sagging.
Use Anti-Ageing Products
Water consumption slows down the ageing process and keeps the skin supple.
Stay Hydrated
Frequent massages and neck exercises maintain firm skin and increase blood circulation.