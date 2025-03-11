7 ways to get soft and pink lips naturally

Mar 11, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Use a Honey and Sugar Scrub: Mix honey and sugar to create a gentle lip scrub.
Drink Plenty of water: Staying hydrated is crucial for healthy lips. It protects lips from getting dry.
Apply Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can help soften and hydrate lips.
Use a Rose Petal Mask: Crush rose petals and mix them with yogurt or honey to create a soothing lip mask.
Apply Aloe Vera Gel: Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties. Apply it to your lips to reduce dryness and irritation.
Try a Beetroot Mask: Beetroot is a natural colorant that can help enhance the natural pink color of your lips.
Avoid Smoking: Smoking can stain your lips and make them look dull.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports