7 ways to calm mind by Sri Sri Ravishankar 

Feb 24, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Our mind is even bigger than our body. Whenever we are happy, our consciousness expands. And it shrinks when our mind becomes sad, which makes us depressed.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar advises that we can make peace of mind a part of our lifestyle. For this, he has shared some simple and effective techniques to bring positive changes in life.
To keep the mind calm, the first thing we need to do is become aware of our existence. By connecting with this, we can experience mental peace.
Connecting with nature, eating light food, practicing yoga and meditation, and engaging in creative activities can help calm the mind.
Gurudev explains that meditation is one of the most effective ways to achieve mental peace. It helps in focusing our mind on the present, freeing us from the past or the future. Meditating for at least 20 minutes twice a day is a must.
Practice breathing exercises, as there is a deep connection between breath and the mind. When we feel stressed, we take shallow breaths, which can increase tension, but deep breathing brings peace to the mind.
Practice pranayama and Sudarshan Kriya. Proper food choices are essential. Our diet directly impacts our mental and physical health.
Sit in silence. When we let go of our thoughts, our mind becomes free. This state of silence promotes mental peace and creativity.
To avoid mental problems in life, keep walking on the path of knowledge; read Yoga Vasistha and Ashtavakra Gita; this will still your mind. However, talking meaninglessly, and constantly engaging in criticisms, makes mind wander.