7 ways to break your cell phone addiction

May 24, 2025, 02:03 AM IST
Use your phone’s settings to limit screen time for apps, helping you stay mindful of usage.
Establish areas like the bedroom or dining table where phones aren’t allowed.
Disable non-essential notifications to reduce distractions and temptation.
Activate it during focus times or when you need a break to avoid interruptions.
Engage in activities like reading, exercising, or cooking to replace phone time.
Monitor your screen time with apps or settings to become more aware of your habits.
Cut back slowly by setting specific goals each day, like reducing your phone time by 30 minutes.