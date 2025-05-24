May 24, 2025, 02:03 AM IST

7 ways to break your cell phone addiction

Shweta Singh

Use your phone’s settings to limit screen time for apps, helping you stay mindful of usage.

Screen Time Limits

Establish areas like the bedroom or dining table where phones aren’t allowed.

Create Phone-Free Zones

Disable non-essential notifications to reduce distractions and temptation.

Turn Off Notifications

Activate it during focus times or when you need a break to avoid interruptions.

Do Not Disturb Mode

Engage in activities like reading, exercising, or cooking to replace phone time.

Find Offline Hobbies

Monitor your screen time with apps or settings to become more aware of your habits.

Track Usage

Cut back slowly by setting specific goals each day, like reducing your phone time by 30 minutes.

Gradually Reduce Usage

Next: 8 healthy ways to add muskmelon to your diet