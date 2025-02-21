Feb 21, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

7 tips to make it an extra-special date

Muskaan Gupta

Do you find dinner dates boring? Add unique and memorable experiences to liven up your time together and make it genuinely memorable. Here are 7 unique ways to add even more special touches to your date!

For a fun and impromptu experience, plan a surprise place or activity without telling your partner.

Go on a Mystery Adventure

Instead of the typical dinner date, plan a cosy, stargazing picnic complete with blankets, fairy lights, and homemade snacks.

Take a Nighttime Picnic

Learning something new together, whether it's painting, pottery, or mixing cocktails, gives your date a special spark.

Try a Fun Workshop Together

If you both like excitement, go to an abandoned place or a historic haunted house for an unforgettable experience.

Explore a Haunted or Abandoned Place

Collect sentimental objects, compose letters to one another, and bury or preserve them for later use.

Create a Time Capsule

Make the day full of surprises by challenging yourself to say "yes" to every suggestion or activity.

Have a ‘Yes’ Day

By going back to the starting point and reliving those memorable first moments, you can add a nostalgic touch.

Recreate Your First Date

