7 unhygienic habits to avoid to lead a disease-free healthy lifestyle
Shivani Tiwari
Good hygiene helps prevent the spread of germs like bacteria, viruses, and fungi that can cause illnesses.
Here's a breakdown of 7 unhygienic habits to avoid.
Wearing shoes inside the house is unhealthy, as shoes can collect dirt, bacteria, and faecal matter. Consider leaving your shoes outside and using indoor slippers at home.
Flushing a toilet with the lid up spreads bacteria and viruses up to six feet, contaminating surfaces.
Suitcases, particularly after travelling, can harbour dirt, dust, and germs picked up from different places and surfaces.
Slip into something fresh before bed to keep yourself clean, comfortable, and germ-free after a long day.
Frequent Handwashing is the most critical hygiene practice. Hands come into contact with countless germs throughout the day.
Old kitchen sponges harbour bacteria, contaminating dishes, utensils, and food, and can make you sick if not replaced.
Bedding can collect dead skin cells, sweat, and other debris, which can attract dust and bacteria. Washing bedding regularly is important for good hygiene.
