7 types of sprouts you should add to your diet

Rich in vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, sprouts are a nutritional powerhouse. You can improve digestion and immunity by including them in your diet. You should include these 7 kinds of sprouts in your diet!
Moong sprouts, one of the most widely consumed sprouts, are high in antioxidants, fibre, and protein. They are ideal for soups, stir-fries, and salads because they are light and easy to digest.
Moong (Mung Bean) Sprouts
Minerals like calcium and magnesium, along with vitamins A, C, and K, are abundant in these small, fragile sprouts. They give salads and sandwiches a new crunch.
Alfalfa Sprouts
Chickpea sprouts are excellent for energy and muscle growth because they are high in protein, iron, and fibre. They make a tasty and nutritious snack when eaten raw or lightly sautéed.
Chickpea (Chana) Sprouts
Lentil sprouts are a great plant-based source of protein because they are high in fibre, protein, and folate. They can be included in salads, curries, and soups.
Lentil (Masoor) Sprouts
Fenugreek sprouts, which are bitter but very nutrient-dense, aid in blood sugar regulation, enhance digestion, and increase metabolism. They taste great in salads or with a little salt and lemon.
Fenugreek (Methi) Sprouts
Broccoli sprouts are high in sulforaphane, a potent antioxidant that aids in inflammation reduction and detoxification. The best way to consume them is raw, in smoothies or salads.
Broccoli Sprouts
These peppery, spicy sprouts are rich in potassium, folate, and vitamin C. They have many health advantages and improve the flavour of salads, sandwiches, and wraps.
Radish Sprouts
