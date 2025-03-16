Mar 16, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

7 things parents should never tell their kids

You're not good enough: This can damage a child's self-esteem and make them doubt their abilities.

I wish you were more like your sibling: Comparing children can create feelings of inadequacy and rivalry.

You're a disappointment: This phrase can be extremely hurtful and may lead to long-term emotional issues.

Stop crying, it's not a big deal: Dismissing a child's feelings can make them feel invalidated and misunderstood.

I regret having you: This can lead to deep-seated feelings of rejection and unworthiness in a child.

You always mess things up: This generalization can discourage a child from trying new things or taking risks.

You're too young to understand: This can shut down communication and make children feel excluded from important conversations.

