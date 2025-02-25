7 temples in Delhi-NCR to visit on Maha Shivratri

Celebrated with great devotion, Maha Shivratri is a sacred festival honouring Lord Shiva. It brings blessings and tranquilly to visit temples on this day. Visit these 7 temples in Delhi-NCR on Maha Shivratri.
Known for its profound historical significance, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is thought to have been constructed by the Pandavas.
Neeli Chhatri Temple, Delhi
Known for its profound historical significance, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is thought to have been constructed by the Pandavas.
Gauri Shankar Temple, Chandni Chowk
An honoured temple where worshippers swarm to obtain the blessings of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri.
Shri Kalkaji Shiv Mandir, Kalkaji
This temple, also called the Malai Mandir, is devoted to Lord Murugan and features a revered shrine for Lord Shiva.
Uttara Swami Malai Temple, RK Puram
A quiet temple that offers the ideal setting for devotion and meditation, and where Maha Shivratri is celebrated in grandeur.
Shiv Mandir, Moti Bagh
Devotees are drawn to this centuries-old Shiva temple because of its divine aura and Maha Shivratri celebrations, which are closely linked to Delhi's past.
Prachin Shiv Mandir, Mehrauli
Known for its spiritual atmosphere and lavish Maha Shivratri celebrations, this temple is well-liked by devotees in the National Capital Region.