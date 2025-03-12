Mar 12, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
7 tasty and healthy Indian breakfast dishes your kids will love
Muskaan Gupta
Make mornings exciting by providing your children with wholesome and tasty breakfast options. Here are 7 delicious breakfast options that your kids will enjoy.
For a healthy start, try these soft whole wheat parathas stuffed with mashed potatoes, carrots, and peas and served with pickles or yoghurt.
Vegetable Stuffed Paratha
Roasted semolina, tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and vegetables for extra flavour, makes this dish light and nutritious.
Suji (Semolina) Upma
Moong dal batter, spices, and grated vegetables combine to create these protein-rich, savoury pancakes that are ideal for a substantial breakfast.
Moong Dal Chilla
Kid-friendly and easily digestible, these soft, steamed rice cakes come with fresh coconut chutney.
Idli with Coconut Chutney
A tasty and nourishing warm oat porridge that has been spiced with mild Indian spices and vegetables.
Masala Oats Porridge
Mashed bananas, jaggery, and nuts are cooked with flattened rice to create a naturally sweet and energising breakfast.
Banana and Jaggery Poha
Crumbled paneer, mild spices, and vegetables are stuffed into whole wheat bread and cooked to perfection, creating a crunchy, high-protein meal.
Homemade Paneer Sandwich
