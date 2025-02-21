7 Tamil cinema stars and their untold real-life journeys
Muskaan Gupta
There are many celebrities in Tamil cinema whose personal lives are just as dramatic and motivational as their on-screen personas. Their journeys from difficulty to fame are genuinely inspiring. These 7 Tamil movie stars share their little-known life stories!
He had no interest in acting at first and intended to study engineering before making his acting debut in 2002 with the help of his director father.
Dhanush
Before moving back to Tamil Nadu and beginning his acting career in 2004, he worked as an accountant in Dubai.
Vijay Sethupathi
Before making his Tamil film debut in 1997, he worked in a garment factory.
Suriya
Struggled in small roles and modelling before becoming well-known for his breakthrough film Sethu (1999).
Vikram
Before making his big-screen debut in 2012, he began his career as a TV host and stand-up comedian.
Sivakarthikeyan
Before making his Tamil film debut in 1992, he started his career as a racing driver and mechanic.
Ajith Kumar
Before entering the Tamil film industry in 2005, he worked in a software company and studied engineering.