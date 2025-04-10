Apr 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
7 surprising reasons your lips get dry in summer
Muskaan Gupta
Summer can be just as harsh as winter when it comes to dry, chapped lips. Habits, sun, and heat all matter. Here are 7 unexpected causes of summertime lip dryness.
Summertime exposure to strong UV rays can burn sensitive lip skin, leading to dryness, cracking, and peeling over time.
Excessive Sun Exposure
Drinking too little water can cause your lips to become dry and flaky, and hot weather causes fluid loss.
Dehydration
Because saliva evaporates quickly and takes moisture with it, licking your lips actually dries them out more.
Licking Your Lips
Long periods of time spent in air-conditioned environments lower humidity, which can dehydrate your skin and lips.
Air Conditioning
Fragrances, alcohol, or menthol in lip balms or glosses can aggravate summertime dryness and irritate lips.
Harsh Lip Products
When you forget to apply sunscreen, your lips are vulnerable to sun damage, which can cause dryness, discolouration, and cracking.
Lack of Lip Sun Protection
Lips can crack due to low levels of iron, vitamin B2, or vitamin B12, particularly in the warmer months.
Vitamin Deficiency
Image source: Google Images
Next:
8 habits to improve your self-esteem and confidence
Click To More..