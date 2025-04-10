Apr 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

7 surprising reasons your lips get dry in summer

Summer can be just as harsh as winter when it comes to dry, chapped lips. Habits, sun, and heat all matter. Here are 7 unexpected causes of summertime lip dryness.

Summertime exposure to strong UV rays can burn sensitive lip skin, leading to dryness, cracking, and peeling over time.

 Excessive Sun Exposure

Drinking too little water can cause your lips to become dry and flaky, and hot weather causes fluid loss.

Dehydration

Because saliva evaporates quickly and takes moisture with it, licking your lips actually dries them out more.

Licking Your Lips

Long periods of time spent in air-conditioned environments lower humidity, which can dehydrate your skin and lips.

Air Conditioning

Fragrances, alcohol, or menthol in lip balms or glosses can aggravate summertime dryness and irritate lips.

Harsh Lip Products

When you forget to apply sunscreen, your lips are vulnerable to sun damage, which can cause dryness, discolouration, and cracking.

Lack of Lip Sun Protection

Lips can crack due to low levels of iron, vitamin B2, or vitamin B12, particularly in the warmer months.

Vitamin Deficiency

