Feb 13, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

7 suprising signs that your partner is possessive

Monica Singh

Possessiveness is not always alluring or appealing, as many people think. When jealous, your partner can be overly negative and repulsive, when boundaries get crossed. Being possessive means they are controlling, manipulative, and very insecure about their partner. 

 Here are some glaring signs your partner is very possessive about you.

Your partner won’t stop texting you once or twice. Instead, they will send you a plethora of messages and calls to ask you about your whereabouts.

Texting nonstop

They will try to throw a tantrum even if you go out to meet your friends. They hate being left out and correlate that feeling with abandonment.

Getting upset when you meet people

Your partner may expect you to answer their call on the first ring or come home exactly at the given time. They will refuse to cut any slack to you because they are way too worried about where and with whom you are spending more time.

Having unrealistic expectations

While genuine compliments are nice, excessive flattery can be a tactic to manipulate and control you. 

Over the top compliments

Deciding what you wear, what you eat, or even who you can talk to on the phone without any real reason. 

Micromanaging small details

Becoming overly suspicious or upset about your interactions with friends, especially male friends. 

Intense jealously over platonic relationships 

Making you feel bad for spending time with others or doing things that don't involve them. 

Guilt tripping

