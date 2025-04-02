Apr 2, 2025, 09:55 PM IST

7 superfoods for weight gain

Shweta Singh

Rich in healthy fats and calories, avocados support weight gain while providing essential nutrients.

Avocados

Almonds, cashews, and peanut butter are calorie-dense and packed with protein and healthy fats.

Nuts and Nut Butters

High in protein, calcium, and healthy fats, dairy products support muscle growth and weight gain.

Whole Milk

A natural source of carbohydrates and calories, bananas provide quick energy and aid in healthy weight gain.

Bananas

Combining oats with peanut or almond butter increases calorie intake while providing fibre and protein.

Oats with Nut Butter

Rich in protein and healthy fats, eggs support muscle growth and provide essential nutrients.

Eggs

High in calories, protein, and healthy fats, cheese is an excellent addition to a weight gain diet.

Cheese

