7 superfoods for weight gain

Apr 2, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Rich in healthy fats and calories, avocados support weight gain while providing essential nutrients.
Almonds, cashews, and peanut butter are calorie-dense and packed with protein and healthy fats.
High in protein, calcium, and healthy fats, dairy products support muscle growth and weight gain.
A natural source of carbohydrates and calories, bananas provide quick energy and aid in healthy weight gain.
Combining oats with peanut or almond butter increases calorie intake while providing fibre and protein.
Rich in protein and healthy fats, eggs support muscle growth and provide essential nutrients.
High in calories, protein, and healthy fats, cheese is an excellent addition to a weight gain diet.