Feb 11, 2025, 02:56 PM IST

7 spices that every woman should add in her diet

Apurwa Amit

Women experience several changes in their bodies throughout their lives. From puberty and adulthood to pregnancy and menopause, each stage brings different challenges for the body. Here are 7 spices that every woman should have in their diet.

Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Cinnamon: It helps regulate blood sugar levels and is rich in antioxidants, contributing to heart health.

Cayenne Pepper: This spice can boost metabolism and may help in weight management due to its capsaicin content.

Cumin: Cumin aids digestion and may help with weight loss, as well as providing a unique flavor to dishes.

Black Pepper: It enhances nutrient absorption and has antioxidant properties, making it beneficial for overall health.

Fennel Seeds: These seeds can help with digestion and may also have hormonal balancing properties.

Cardamom: Known for its aromatic flavor, cardamom may help with digestive issues and has antioxidant properties.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

