7 spices that every woman should add in her diet

Feb 11, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Women experience several changes in their bodies throughout their lives. From puberty and adulthood to pregnancy and menopause, each stage brings different challenges for the body. Here are 7 spices that every woman should have in their diet.
Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Cinnamon: It helps regulate blood sugar levels and is rich in antioxidants, contributing to heart health.
Cayenne Pepper: This spice can boost metabolism and may help in weight management due to its capsaicin content.
Cumin: Cumin aids digestion and may help with weight loss, as well as providing a unique flavor to dishes.
Black Pepper: It enhances nutrient absorption and has antioxidant properties, making it beneficial for overall health.
Fennel Seeds: These seeds can help with digestion and may also have hormonal balancing properties.
Cardamom: Known for its aromatic flavor, cardamom may help with digestive issues and has antioxidant properties.
