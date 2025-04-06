Apr 6, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
7 South Indian rice dishes perfect for a light dinner
Muskaan Gupta
A range of flavourful, light rice dishes from South Indian cuisine are perfect for a cosy evening meal. These 7 rice dishes from South India are ideal for a light supper.
Curry leaves, peanuts, and mustard seeds temper this spicy, tangy rice dish. It's zesty, light, and ideal for a quick dinner.
Lemon Rice
Soft rice, tempered spices, and creamy yoghurt. calming, cooling, and perfect for digestion after a long day.
Curd Rice
Ripe tomatoes, garlic, and spices are cooked with steamed rice. A light but filling dinner dish with a hint of spice.
Tomato Rice
A classic dish consisting of peanuts, mustard seeds, and tamarind pulp. It's a delicious, light dinner choice because of its tangy flavour.
Tamarind Rice
Aromatic rice cooked with whole spices and a variety of vegetables. A wholesome, comforting, and light South Indian staple.
Vegetable Pulao
Rice and freshly grated coconut are seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chillies. Full of coastal flavour, it is light and slightly sweet.
Coconut Rice
This cool rice dish, which is flavoured with mild spices and fresh mint leaves, is ideal for a light, fragrant dinner.
Mint Rice
