Turn leftover Dal into delicious meals with these 7 recipes
Muskaan Gupta
You don't have to throw away leftover dal! It can be turned into delicious new dishes with a little creative thinking. Here are 7 delicious recipes that can be made with leftover dal, ranging from crispy snacks to filling meals.
To make soft, flavourful parathas, combine dal, whole wheat flour, and spices. Then, knead the mixture into a dough.
Dal Paratha
For a filling and healthy one-pot meal, cook leftover dal with rice, veggies, and a little bit of spice.
Dal Khichdi
To make crispy, flavourful fritters, combine dal, gramme flour, onions, and spices. Deep-fry.
Dal Pakoras
Combine dal, besan (gramme flour), and vegetables to make a protein-rich pancake base.
To make a filling and cosy soup, blend leftover dal with broth, garlic, and herbs.
Combine dal, breadcrumbs, spices, and mashed potatoes; pan-fry until crispy cutlets form.
To make soft, spongy, and nutritious dhoklas, ferment the dal batter and then steam it.