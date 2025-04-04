7 simple ways to include soya bean chunks in your daily diet
Muskaan Gupta
Chunks of soybeans are a great way to increase your daily intake of plant-based protein. They're tasty, adaptable, and simple to make. Here are 7 easy ways to include chunks of soybeans into your daily diet.
For a high-protein dish that goes well with rice or chapati, add cooked soy chunks to a spiced tomato-based curry.
Soya Curry
To make a healthy and satisfying one-pot meal, combine boiled soy chunks with basmati rice, veggies, and mild spices.
Soya Pulao
Mix chopped soy chunks with herbs, spices, and onions, then stuff them into your regular parathas for lunch or breakfast.
Stuffed Paratha
For a quick, high-protein stir-fry that's ideal for lunchboxes or dinner, sauté soy chunks with bell peppers, onions, and sauces.
Soya Stir-Fry
Make tasty, crispy cutlets as an appetiser or teatime snack by combining mashed soya with potatoes, herbs, and breadcrumbs.
Soya Cutlets
Add boiled and cooled soy chunks to fresh salads to add protein, texture, and a satisfying sense of fullness.
Add to Salads
Make healthy, portable wraps or tiffin-friendly rolls by stuffing tortillas or chapatis with vegetables and spiced soy chunks.