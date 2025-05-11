7 simple ways to cope with war anxiety 

May 11, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
War anxiety goes beyond fear. It’s the emotional weight of uncertainty, disruption, and helplessness. If recent news is making you feel tense try these 7 small but powerful ways to protect your peace of mind.
Limit your news intake
Step back from endless scrolling, mute or leave panic-filled groups on social media and avoid alarming forwards. Protect your mental space .
Unplug from panic triggers
Eat well, stay hydrated, avoid panic buying, and try to stick to familiar habits.
Focus on what you can control
Try deep breathing, light movement, or a short walk to calm your nervous system. And don’t forget to sleep.
Breathe, Move, Rest
Anxiety grows in silence. Talk to a friend, journal your thoughts, or reach out to a therapist if you need to. Sharing what you’re feeling can ease the pressure and make you feel less alone.
Talk about what you’re feeling
Children and older adults may not say they’re anxious but they often mirror your stress. Speak calmly, share age-appropriate information, and remind them they’re safe and loved.
Support your loved ones
Read, cook, paint, volunteer, or clean anything that gives you purpose. Engaging your mind and body in something positive can help shift your focus from fear to function.
Distract yourself
If your anxiety feels unmanageable don’t hesitate to talk to a mental health professional.
When to seek help