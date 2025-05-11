May 11, 2025, 06:54 AM IST

7 simple ways to cope with war anxiety 

Muskan Verma

War anxiety goes beyond fear. It’s the emotional weight of uncertainty, disruption, and helplessness. If recent news is making you feel tense try these 7 small but powerful ways to protect your peace of mind.

Too much exposure to distressing news can increase anxiety. Choose one or two reliable sources, and check for updates only once or twice a day.

Limit your news intake

Step back from endless scrolling, mute or leave panic-filled groups on social media and avoid alarming forwards. Protect your mental space .

Unplug from panic triggers

Eat well, stay hydrated, avoid panic buying, and try to stick to familiar habits. 

Focus on what you can control

Try deep breathing, light movement, or a short walk to calm your nervous system. And don’t forget to sleep.

Breathe, Move, Rest

Anxiety grows in silence. Talk to a friend, journal your thoughts, or reach out to a therapist if you need to. Sharing what you’re feeling can ease the pressure and make you feel less alone.

Talk about what you’re feeling

Children and older adults may not say they’re anxious but they often mirror your stress. Speak calmly, share age-appropriate information, and remind them they’re safe and loved.

Support your loved ones

Read, cook, paint, volunteer, or clean anything that gives you purpose. Engaging your mind and body in something positive can help shift your focus from fear to function.

Distract yourself 

If your anxiety feels unmanageable don’t hesitate to talk to a mental health professional.

When to seek help

