7 simple tips to keep cockroaches out of your kitchen drawers
Muskaan Gupta
Cockroaches in kitchen drawers can be a nightmare because they can spread germs and contaminate food. Simple yet efficient solutions are needed to keep them at bay. These 7 easy steps will help you keep cockroaches out of your kitchen drawers!
To get rid of food particles and stop cockroach infestations, wipe drawers with a disinfectant on a regular basis.
Keep Drawers Clean
Food should be kept in airtight containers to keep cockroaches away from spills or leftover crumbs.
Use Airtight Containers
To keep cockroaches out, seal off any tiny gaps in and around drawers.
Seal Gaps and Cracks
Because cockroaches prefer moist conditions, keep drawers dry and promptly fix any leaks.
Avoid Moisture Build-up
To naturally repel cockroaches, place bay leaves, neem leaves, or cloves inside drawers.
Use Natural Repellents
Every day, dispose of kitchen waste because leftover food draws cockroaches to the area.
Empty the Bin Regularly
To capture and get rid of cockroaches hiding in drawers, use non-toxic traps or powdered boric acid.