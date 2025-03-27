7 simple tips to grow garlic in a pot at home

Even without a garden, growing garlic at home is simple and satisfying. Fresh garlic can be enjoyed all year round with the correct pot, soil, and attention. Here are 7 easy steps to grow garlic at home in a pot.
For proper garlic root growth, use a pot that is at least 8 to 10 inches deep and has adequate drainage.
Choose a Deep Pot
In order to avoid waterlogging and encourage healthy bulb growth, garlic grows best in loose, well-draining soil that is high in organic matter.
Use Well-Draining Soil
Plant the large, healthy garlic cloves, pointed side up, 4 inches apart and about 2 inches deep.
Plant the Right Cloves
For best growth, place the pot in a sunny location where the garlic will receive at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight each day.
Provide Enough Sunlight
Don't let the soil get too wet. When the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch, water it.
Water Consistently but Avoid Overwatering
To promote robust growth and larger bulbs, feed your garlic with organic compost or a balanced fertiliser every few weeks.
Fertilise Regularly
Before using, carefully remove the bulbs when the leaves begin to dry out and turn yellow, and give them a few weeks to cure.