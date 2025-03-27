7 silk sarees inspired by Bollywood actresses for Chaitra Navratri 2025
Rishika Baranwal
Chaitra Navratri 2025 begins on March 30, making it the perfect time to embrace silk sarees. If you're looking for inspiration, Bollywood divas have already set major fashion goals with their stunning silk ensembles.
Pooja Hegde’s impeccable styling in a Kanjivaram silk saree left us in awe. Her traditional yet modern approach to draping makes this saree stand out beautifully, making it a perfect festive pick.
Kanjivaram Silk Saree
Trisha Krishnan exuded grace in a mesmerising pink woven silk saree. The vibrant hues and intricate weaving make it a head-turner, ensuring all eyes will be on you.
Woven Silk Saree
This gorgeous Chiniya silk saree instantly grabbed our attention with its delicate texture and rich appeal. If you’re looking to make a statement this Navratri, this is an excellent choice!
Chiniya Silk Saree
Known for its detailed craftsmanship, the Banarasi silk saree never goes out of style. Shraddha Kapoor dazzled in a striking green and purple combination, proving that this classic saree is a must-have for the festive season.
Banarasi Silk Saree
Rakul Preet Singh looked breathtaking in a classic Katan silk saree. The luxurious fabric and timeless charm of this saree make it ideal for those who want to look effortlessly elegant during Navratri.
Ratan Silk Saree
Sonali Bendre’s glamorous pure silk saree is a lesson in understated elegance. Take cues from her minimal yet classy look and accessorise with subtle jewellery to enhance your Navratri ensemble.
Pure Silk Saree
Shraddha Arya turned heads in a stunning Emporium silk saree, featuring a beautiful woven pattern. This saree is a fail-proof choice that blends sophistication with a festive vibe.
Emporium Silk Saree
Silk sarees have a timeless appeal, and these Bollywood-approved styles are perfect for celebrating Chaitra Navratri 2025 in grandeur.