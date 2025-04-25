Apr 25, 2025, 08:13 PM IST

7 side effects of using AC

Shweta Singh

AC can cause the skin to lose moisture, leading to dryness and irritation.

Dry Skin

Prolonged exposure to air-conditioned environments can lead to dehydration, as the air tends to be drier.

Dehydration

The lack of proper ventilation can lead to a buildup of dust and allergens, which may irritate the respiratory system.

Respiratory Issues

Sudden temperature changes from an AC can trigger headaches or migraines in some individuals.

Headaches

Constant exposure to cold air can lead to muscle stiffness and joint pain.

Joint and Muscle Pain

Air conditioners can circulate dust, pollen, and other allergens, triggering allergic reactions.

Allergies

AC can weaken the immune system and make the body more susceptible to colds and flu due to lower temperatures and dry air.

Increased Risk of Cold or Flu

