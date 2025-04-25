7 side effects of using AC

Apr 25, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
AC can cause the skin to lose moisture, leading to dryness and irritation.
Prolonged exposure to air-conditioned environments can lead to dehydration, as the air tends to be drier.
The lack of proper ventilation can lead to a buildup of dust and allergens, which may irritate the respiratory system.
Sudden temperature changes from an AC can trigger headaches or migraines in some individuals.
Constant exposure to cold air can lead to muscle stiffness and joint pain.
Air conditioners can circulate dust, pollen, and other allergens, triggering allergic reactions.
AC can weaken the immune system and make the body more susceptible to colds and flu due to lower temperatures and dry air.