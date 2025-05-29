May 29, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

7 side-effects of air conditioners (AC) on health

Shivani Tiwari

Extreme heat continues, with temperatures over 40-45 degrees, causing a drastic increase in air conditioner usage.

Overusing air conditioning can have unexpected negative effects on your health. Here are seven side effects of using AC.

Dry Skin: Air-conditioned spaces can dry out the air, causing flakiness and itchiness, making skin feel rough and uncomfortable.

Dry Eye: Excessive air-conditioned exposure can lead to dry eyes, itching and irritation. 

Reduce oil: Air conditioning reduces sweating, which can lead to clogged pores and dull skin due to reduced oil production. 

Skin Problem: Dry air from AC use can worsen skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis, triggering flare-ups and discomfort.

Skin Ageing: Excessive AC use can cause skin to shrivel, reducing elasticity and leading to premature wrinkles and fine lines.

Hair Damage: Air from AC use can dry hair's natural oils, causing dryness, brittleness, and breakage, leading to damaged and frizzy hair.

Infections and allergies: AC can harbour allergens like dust, pollen, and mould, which can circulate in the air and potentially cause skin rashes, allergies, and other health issues.

