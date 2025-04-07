7 romantic honeymoon destinations other than Bali

Although Bali is lovely, there are plenty of other stunning honeymoon spots to discover. These 7 romantic honeymoon spots outside of Bali offer everything from tropical beaches to adorable country hideaways for a memorable escape!
It is well-known for its white-washed buildings, breathtaking sunsets, and pristine waters, making it the ideal destination for a romantic honeymoon.
Santorini, Greece
Perfect for a romantic getaway, this paradise features private beaches, overwater villas, and stunning coral reefs.
Maldives
A lovely seaside getaway with old-fashioned towns, breathtaking cliffs, and mouthwatering Italian food.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
A peaceful honeymoon spot featuring intimate tea houses, stunning cherry blossoms, and ancient temples.
Kyoto, Japan
Its breathtaking scenery, amazing activities, and gorgeous landscapes make it ideal for adventurous couples.
Queenstown, New Zealand
A mixture of relaxation and adventure, featuring golden beaches, verdant surroundings, and captivating waterfalls.
Maui, Hawaii
A honeymoon experience that is truly magical is created by exotic white sand beaches, lavish resorts, and clean waters.