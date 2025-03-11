7 refreshing gond katira cooler recipes for summers
Muskaan Gupta
Gond Katira coolers, which are renowned for their cooling and hydrating qualities, will help you stay cool and refreshed this summer. These tasty beverages provide a natural way to combat the heat. These are 7 cool summertime Gond Katira cooler recipes.
For a zesty, cool beverage, soak Gond Katira overnight and then combine it with cold water, fresh lemon juice, honey, and a dash of black salt.
Classic Gond Katira Lemon Cooler
For a calming, flowery summer drink, mix soaked Gond Katira with chilled milk, rose syrup, sugar, and ice cubes.
Rose Gond Katira Cooler
For a rich, nourishing cooler, blend soaked Gond Katira with cold milk, crushed almonds, saffron strands, and a pinch of cardamom.
Saffron Almond Gond Katira Drink
For a refreshing detox beverage, combine soaked Gond Katira with lemon, cucumber juice, fresh mint leaves, and a little honey.
Minty Gond Katira Detox Cooler
Blend ripe mango pulp with soaked Gond Katira, chilled milk, and a drizzle of honey for a tropical, energising summer treat.
Mango Gond Katira Delight
For an incredibly hydrating summer cooler, mix soaked Gond Katira with fresh coconut water, basil seeds and lime juice.
Coconut Water Gond Katira Refresher
For a cool and immune-boosting summer beverage, combine soaked Gond Katira with chia seeds, honey, tulsi water, and fresh lime juice.