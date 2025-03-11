Mar 11, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

7 refreshing gond katira cooler recipes for summers

Muskaan Gupta

Gond Katira coolers, which are renowned for their cooling and hydrating qualities, will help you stay cool and refreshed this summer. These tasty beverages provide a natural way to combat the heat. These are 7 cool summertime Gond Katira cooler recipes.

For a zesty, cool beverage, soak Gond Katira overnight and then combine it with cold water, fresh lemon juice, honey, and a dash of black salt.

Classic Gond Katira Lemon Cooler

For a calming, flowery summer drink, mix soaked Gond Katira with chilled milk, rose syrup, sugar, and ice cubes.

Rose Gond Katira Cooler

For a rich, nourishing cooler, blend soaked Gond Katira with cold milk, crushed almonds, saffron strands, and a pinch of cardamom.

Saffron Almond Gond Katira Drink

For a refreshing detox beverage, combine soaked Gond Katira with lemon, cucumber juice, fresh mint leaves, and a little honey.

Minty Gond Katira Detox Cooler

Blend ripe mango pulp with soaked Gond Katira, chilled milk, and a drizzle of honey for a tropical, energising summer treat.

Mango Gond Katira Delight

For an incredibly hydrating summer cooler, mix soaked Gond Katira with fresh coconut water, basil seeds and lime juice.

Coconut Water Gond Katira Refresher

For a cool and immune-boosting summer beverage, combine soaked Gond Katira with chia seeds, honey, tulsi water, and fresh lime juice.

Chia and Gond Katira Herbal Cooler

