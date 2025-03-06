Mar 6, 2025, 09:27 PM IST

7 red superfoods that help reduce heart disease risk

Shweta Singh

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes help lower bad cholesterol and reduce blood pressure, promoting heart health.

Tomatoes

Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, they support healthy blood vessels and reduce inflammation.

Red Bell Peppers

High in polyphenols and fibre, strawberries help regulate blood sugar and lower the risk of heart disease.

Strawberries

Contains citrulline, which helps relax blood vessels and improve circulation for a healthier heart.

Watermelon

Loaded with antioxidants, pomegranates improve blood flow and reduce arterial plaque buildup.

Pomegranates

Rich in anthocyanins, cherries help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure.

Cherries

Contain resveratrol, which supports heart health by reducing cholesterol and preventing blood clots.

Red Grapes

