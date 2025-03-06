7 red superfoods that help reduce heart disease risk

Mar 6, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
Rich in lycopene, tomatoes help lower bad cholesterol and reduce blood pressure, promoting heart health.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, they support healthy blood vessels and reduce inflammation.
High in polyphenols and fibre, strawberries help regulate blood sugar and lower the risk of heart disease.
Contains citrulline, which helps relax blood vessels and improve circulation for a healthier heart.
Loaded with antioxidants, pomegranates improve blood flow and reduce arterial plaque buildup.
Rich in anthocyanins, cherries help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure.
Contain resveratrol, which supports heart health by reducing cholesterol and preventing blood clots.