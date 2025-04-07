Apr 7, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
7 reasons why skipping breakfast could harm your health
Muskaan Gupta
For good reason, breakfast is frequently referred to as the most significant meal of the day. Your body and mind may suffer if you skip it. Here are 7 health risks associated with skipping breakfast.
Your metabolism will slow down if you skip breakfast, which will make it more difficult to burn calories effectively and may eventually cause weight gain.
Slows Down Metabolism
Regularly skipping breakfast can alter insulin levels and raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, particularly in adults and teenagers.
Increases Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Your body lacks fuel to start the day without breakfast, which causes weakness, exhaustion, and a decreased capacity for physical activity or concentration.
Causes Low Energy Levels
Due to low blood sugar levels and a lack of vital nutrients in the morning, skipping breakfast can cause irritability, anxiety, and mood swings.
Affects Mood and Mental Health
As your hunger increases throughout the day, you may overindulge in large meals or unhealthy snacks, which can lead to weight gain and poor nutrition.
Leads to Overeating Later
Energy is necessary for the proper operation of your brain. Particularly in kids and teens, skipping breakfast can affect memory, concentration, and learning capacity.
Weakens Cognitive Function
Regularly missing breakfast is associated with higher cholesterol and a longer-term risk of heart disease, according to studies.
Disrupts Heart Health
Image source: Google Images
Next:
8 simple habits for a healthier mind
Click To More..