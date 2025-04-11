Apr 11, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
7 quick and easy school tiffin recipes for busy mornings
Packing your child's lunch can add to the chaos of the morning. It doesn't take hours to prepare wholesome, delicious meals. For hectic mornings, try these 7 quick and simple school tiffin recipes.
Poha that is light and fluffy and made with vibrant vegetables is quick to make in the morning and easy to digest.
Poha with Peas and Carrots
Each bite-sized portion of soft parathas rolled with crumbled paneer and spices offers taste and protein.
Paneer Paratha Rolls
Simple, high in protein, and filling for developing kids is a boiled egg mashed with mayo and spread on brown bread.
Egg Mayo Sandwich
Fun to eat and perfect for mess-free tiffin boxes, stuff idlis with spicy potato or vegetable mix.
Stuffed Idli
Kids love this healthy sweet tiffin treat made from small wholegrain pancakes topped with chopped fruits and nuts.
Fruit and Nut Mini Pancakes
For school tiffins, whole wheat bread with grated cheese and vegetables makes a quick, wholesome, and delicious sandwich.
Vegetable Cheese Sandwich
Add chopped vegetables on top of small uttapams; they're colourful, healthy, and ideal for small hands and speedy eating.
Mini Veg Uttapam
