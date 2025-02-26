Feb 26, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
7 places in India that look like Switzerland
Switzerland is renowned for its pristine alpine beauty and India boasts several locations that offer a similar charm.
From snow-capped peaks to verdant valleys and serene lakes, these Indian destinations capture the essence of Swiss landscapes.
Khajjiar (Himachal Pradesh): Often referred to as 'Mini Switzerland,' Khajjiar boasts lush meadows, dense forests, and a serene lake.
Auli (Uttarakhand): Known for its skiing slopes and panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks.
Kausani (Uttarakhand): Offers panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and tea gardens.
Manipur: Located in the northeastern part of India, Manipur is a scenic destination often referred to as the 'Switzerland of India' due to its lush, green, and hilly landscapes.
Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): A popular skiing destination with meadows, forests, and stunning mountain views.
Munsiyari (Uttarakhand): Provides stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks and offers trekking opportunities.
Chopta (Uttarakhand): A picturesque valley offering breathtaking views of the Himalayas and lush greenery.
