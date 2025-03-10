Mar 10, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
7 parenting tips by Sadhguru for your child’s bright future
Parenting, emphasises the importance of fostering a child's inner growth and creating a supportive environment for their development.
Here are 7 parenting tips inspired by Sadhguru's teachings, aimed at fostering a bright future for your child.
Create a Loving and Supportive Atmosphere: Provide a safe and nurturing space where your child feels loved and accepted unconditionally.
Lead by example: Children learn by observing, so embody the qualities you want them to adopt, and they'll naturally aspire to follow in your footsteps.
Understand They Are Not Yours: Recognize that your children are individuals with their destinies. Your role is to guide, not control.
Education A Tool Of Awareness: Sadhguru emphasizes the need for education to broaden a child's perspective, empowering them to navigate the complexities of the economic world.
Expose Them to Nature: Connect your child with the natural world to cultivate a sense of wonder and appreciation for life.
Promote Physical Activity: Encourage your child to engage in physical activities to maintain their health and well-being.
Facilitate, Don't Dictate: Allow your child to explore their interests and passions, rather than forcing them into predetermined paths.
