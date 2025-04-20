7 nutritious foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Apr 20, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
A fatty fish like salmon is one of the best natural sources of Vitamin D. Just one serving can give you more than your daily requirement.
Egg yolks contain small amounts of Vitamin D. Including eggs in your diet is an easy way to boost your intake, especially when combined with other sources.
When exposed to sunlight, certain mushrooms like maitake and portobello produce Vitamin D2, making them a great plant-based option.
Though not everyone's favourite, cod liver oil is extremely rich in Vitamin D and also provides omega-3 fatty acids for overall health.
Soy, almond, and oat milk often come fortified with Vitamin D, making them ideal for vegans and those with lactose intolerance.