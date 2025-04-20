Apr 20, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

7 nutritious foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Shweta Singh

A fatty fish like salmon is one of the best natural sources of Vitamin D. Just one serving can give you more than your daily requirement.

Salmon

Egg yolks contain small amounts of Vitamin D. Including eggs in your diet is an easy way to boost your intake, especially when combined with other sources.

Egg Yolks

When exposed to sunlight, certain mushrooms like maitake and portobello produce Vitamin D2, making them a great plant-based option.

Mushrooms

Though not everyone's favourite, cod liver oil is extremely rich in Vitamin D and also provides omega-3 fatty acids for overall health.

Cod Liver Oil

Soy, almond, and oat milk often come fortified with Vitamin D, making them ideal for vegans and those with lactose intolerance.

Fortified Plant-Based Milk

