7 natural sources of Vitamin B3 you should eat daily

Apr 27, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Chicken breast is rich in Vitamin B3, helping to boost energy levels. It also supports proper digestive and skin health.
This fish is loaded with Vitamin B3 and healthy fats that promote brain function and skin health. It’s perfect grilled or baked.
Peanuts offer a convenient and healthy snack rich in Vitamin B3. They’re also packed with healthy fats and proteins.
Shiitake and portobello mushrooms contain niacin, supporting skin and digestive health. They add depth of flavor to meals.
Brown rice, oats, and barley are excellent sources of niacin in their unrefined forms. They provide sustained energy and aid digestion.
Avocados provide Vitamin B3 and are a good source of healthy fats. They help with skin health and promote a balanced diet.
Green peas are an excellent plant-based source of niacin. They help with immune function and are rich in fibre, promoting digestive health.