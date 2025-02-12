Feb 12, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

7 must-try ragi dishes for a nutritious meal

A superfood high in fibre and vital nutrients, ragi is ideal for a balanced diet. These foods are tasty and nutritious for breakfasts and snacks. These 7 ragi dishes are a must-try for a healthy dinner!

A protein-rich, gluten-free, crispy dosa that's ideal for a nutritious breakfast.

Ragi Dosa

A healthy, nutrient-dense flatbread made with ragi flour that goes well with chutneys or curries.

Ragi Roti

Made with milk or water and frequently sweetened with jaggery, this dish is tasty and gives you more energy.

Ragi Porridge

Soft and fluffy steamed idlis made with ragi, a healthier alternative to traditional rice idlis.

Ragi Idli

A tasty and nutritious dessert made with jaggery, ragi flour, and nuts.

Ragi Ladoo

Ragi semolina, vegetables, and mild spices combine to create a satisfying, savoury dish that is high in fibre.

Ragi Upma

Made with ragi flour and natural sweeteners like honey or dates, this pancake variation is tasty and nutritious.

Ragi Pancakes

