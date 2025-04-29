Apr 29, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
7 must-try prawn dishes you can easily make at home
Muskaan Gupta
Prawns are ideal for home cooking because they cook quickly and have a lot of flavour. These 7 easy-to-make prawn dishes are a must-try.
This quick and flavourful dish, sautéed in butter, garlic, and herbs, goes well with pasta or rice or as an appetiser.
Garlic Butter Prawns
Perfect with steamed rice on a warm day, this curry is creamy and South Indian-style, made with coconut milk, curry leaves, and mild spices.
Prawn Coconut Curry
In less than 20 minutes, this quick and nutritious weeknight supper combines prawns with vibrant vegetables and soy sauce.
Prawn Stir-Fry
This is a quick and filling one-pan meal that combines leftover rice and juicy prawns with eggs, vegetables, and garlic in a wok.
Prawn Fried Rice
Rich in flavour and best served with roti or naan, this prawn masala is a fiery curry made with tomatoes, onions, ginger, and Indian spices.
Prawn Masala
These zesty grilled prawns, marinated in lemon juice, garlic, and fresh herbs, are ideal for light summer meals or barbecues.
Lemon and Herb Grilled Prawns
Prawns, garlic, and Italian herbs combine with pasta in a creamy or tomato-based dish that's ideal for seafood lovers who want to enjoy a cosy, restaurant-style dinner at home.
Prawn Pasta
