Apr 4, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
7 must-try Maharashtrian bhajias for every food lover
Muskaan Gupta
Crispy snacks and strong flavours are hallmarks of Maharashtra cuisine. Fritters, or bhajias, are a state-wide favourite. These 7 Maharashtrian bhajias are a must-try for any foodie.
Stuffed or unstuffed, large green chillies are dipped in a hot batter and deep-fried. Ideal for people who like a little kick of fire.
Mirchi Bhaji
Finely chopped onions combined with spices and coriander, shaped asymmetrically like crabs (called "khekda"), and deep-fried for a crunchy, flavourful treat.
Khekda Bhaji
Whole spinach leaves are deep-fried after being dipped in seasoned gramme flour batter. A favourite in every Maharashtrian home, it is crispy and nutritious.
Palak Bhaji
Aubergine slices are dipped in a mildly spiced batter and deep-fried until golden. a distinctive fritter that is frequently served with chutney.
Vangi Bhaji
Make earthy, crispy, nutrient-dense fritters with fresh fenugreek leaves, gramme flour, and spices.
Methi Bhaji
Cauliflower Bhaji
These crispy, high-protein, and deliciously moreish fritters are made from soaked and ground green grammes and flavoured with onions and chillies.
Moong Dal Bhaji
