7 must-do activities when visiting Turkey

Turkey provides the ideal fusion of culture, history, and stunning scenery. These 7 must-do activities will make your trip to Turkey unforgettable, from touring historic sites to indulging in delightful cuisine!
Explore the well-preserved Roman city's ruins, which include the famous Great Theatre and the Library of Celsus.
Explore the Ancient City of Ephesus
Admire magnificent sunrise views over the Cappadocian valleys and unbelievable rock formations.
Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride in Cappadocia
Admire this famous landmark's breathtaking architecture and fascinating past.
Visit the Magnificent Hagia Sophia in Istanbul
For a unique spa-like experience, soak in the "Cotton Castle," which are naturally occurring travertine terraces.
Relax in the Thermal Pools of Pamukkale
Explore undiscovered coves and historic sites as you sail along the breathtaking Mediterranean coastline.
Cruise the Turquoise Coast
For a memorable culinary experience, savour traditional foods like kebabs, baklava, and Turkish tea.
Try Authentic Turkish Cuisine
Discover the interesting underground world of Cappadocia, which was formerly a haven for ancient civilisations.
Discover the Underground Cities of Derinkuyu and Kaymaklı