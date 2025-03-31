Mar 31, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Here are some of the best Mafia films of Bollywood that you should watch:
Bollywood has powerfully portrayed the Mafia world, creating gripping crime films. Many have become must-watch for their intense and realistic storytelling.
Animal is an action-packed drama about Ranvijay, a fearless man out for revenge after discovering a plot to kill his father. With a powerful cast, it’s one of Bollywood’s top Mafia films.
Animal(2023)
Vikram Vedha is a gripping crime thriller directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. With twists and strong acting, it's one of Bollywood’s best Mafia films.
Vikram Vedha(2022)
Raees is a top Bollywood mafia film directed by Rahul Dholakia, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film stands out for its strong story and powerful acting.
Raees(2017)
Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, changed Indian cinema with its powerful story, strong cast, and memorable dialogues. It's one of the best Mafia films ever made, and its sequel only adds to its legacy.
Gangs of Wasseypur(2012)
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, directed by Milan Luthria, is one of Bollywood’s top Mafia films. Starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, it tells the story of Mumbai’s underworld, with characters inspired by real-life gangsters.
Once upon a time in Mumbaai(2010)
Don, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a remake of the 1978 classic. It follows Don, a clever and dangerous criminal. The sequel, Don 2, shows his rise in international crime.
Don(2006)
Sarkar, one of the best Indian gangster films, shows a powerful leader falsely accused of murder. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film is known for its strong story and performances.
Sarkar(2005)